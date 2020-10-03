Shahid Kapoor Cheers For Ishaan Khatter & Entire 'Khaali Peeli' Team

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli premiered on Zee Plex and ZEE5 on Friday, October 2. The film has created quite a stir on social media with fans extending warm and appreciatory wishes for the lead stars. Even Ishaan’s brother Shahid Kapoor, recently took to Instagram to cheer the entire Khaali Peeli team post the film’s release.

Shahid Kapoor cheers for brother Ishaan Khatter

On Friday, October 2, Shahid Kapoor, shared a link of the movie on his Instagram story and urged all his fans to ‘go watch the film’. While doing so, the Kabir Singh actor also wished luck to his brother Ishaan and co-star Ananya Panday, who have appeared in a brand new avatar in the film. While Ishaan can be seen essaying the role of a taxi driver, Ananya plays the role of a young foul-tongued prostitute. Shahid did not only wish them luck but also cheered on for the entire ‘Khaali Peeli’ team for their contribution and hard work in the creation of this masala flick. Take a look at the post shared by Shahid here:

'Khaali Peeli' Twitter reviews

As soon as the movie premiered online, viewers watched this masala entertainer and shared their views about the film online. It has so far generated mixed reviews from netizens. While for some it turned out to be ‘average’, others went on to hail Ananya and Ishaan’s dynamic roles. For many, Khaali Peeli aptly served what it promised to the viewers. Here’s a glimpse at how netizens are reacting after watching Khaali Peeli here:

#KhaaliPeeli is strictly an AVERAGE film. It does entertain but in parts. Music is okay. #IshaanKhatter and #AnanyaPanday are good. Since they're charging ₹299 for just one film (terrible decision), watch it at your own risk.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️½#KhaaliPeeliReview — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) October 2, 2020

. @ananyapandayy take a bow. Every bit of your hardwork shows on screen in #KhaaliPeeli. So happy to see you grow so fast at such a young dynamic age. pic.twitter.com/kl4R4g70Mi — SantaBanta.com (@santa_banta) October 2, 2020

On entertainment front - #KhaaliPeeli is amazing, fulfills what it promised.

For story - With some flaws, it still moves good enough with the twists at points. Starting looks a little slow, but gets good paced by the end. Quite a decent amazing watch. #KhaaliPeeliReview — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) October 2, 2020

About 'Khaali Peeli'

Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is a 2020 masala entertainer that chronicles the life of two childhood sweethearts Blackie and Pooja. Following unfortunate circumstances, the duo gets separated from each other. However, they meet each other again, but now Pooja has turned a prostitute and Blackie becomes a taxi driver. Pooja steals a bag of money from the brothel and plans to escape and Blackie agrees to drive her to freedom in exchange for a hefty price. With goons and cops following them everywhere, the two lead their way towards freedom.

