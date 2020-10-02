Ishaan Khatter on his fitness regime for 'Khaali Peeli': 'would train 12-14 hours a day'

Bollywood Actor Ishaan Khatter who is set to mesmerize fans as a taxi driver with his next Khaali Peeli which is releasing on October 2, recently spilled the beans on the fitness regime he undertook to play the role. The 24-year-old told news agency ANI that he left no stone unturned to achieve a certain body type in his upcoming project and 'went all out in terms of his diet' for the special role in the film.

Ishaan Khatter reveals his training for Khaali Peeli

Sometime back, the actor who had shared that he gained six kilograms of 'clean bulk' in two months, told the agency that he had been training hard and sweating in the gym to look like a bulkier version of him in the film. Talking about his regime, Khatter said, "We would train 12-14 hours a day for six days a week and sometimes all seven. I even tried barre work, yoga, gymnastics, and rope mallakhamb. I took it very seriously. I definitely was 10 times fitter by the end of that. I went all out in terms of my diet."

The actor who is sincere and passionate about his craft trained himself under choreographer Shiamak Davar's program, Ishaan says that he rehearsed very hard to look effortless on the screen. He shared, "I tried different styles of dance. I started the day with basic ballet. Dancing is pure joy. It's always going to be the easiest way to burn calories. But it's so much more than fitness for me. Fitness is co-related but is, in a way, a separate passion of mine."

Coming back on his fitness game, the Dhadak actor revealed that he has always been a fitness enthusiast and loves to spend time in the gym. Throwing light on the same, he asserted, “Early on, I remember being outdoors a lot and playing games in the society with other kids. Then at some point, I got more into sports. Dancing was always second nature and eventually turned into a major passion by the time I was a teenager." The upcoming film is helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios. Apart from this, Pataal Lok fame actor Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen playing the antagonist in the film.

(Image credit: Ishaan Khatter/ Instagram)

