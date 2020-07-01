Ananya Panday Shares A Pic Of Her Grandfather & Pens A Note On Doctor's Day 2020; See Here

Every year Doctor's Day is held on July 1 to commemorate the importance of a doctor in our society. This day was established to honour the doctors' commitment to the life and communities of an individual. Several celebrities have taken to their social media handle to thank the doctors for their hard work and dedication. Among the many, actor Ananya Panday also shared a sweet ‘thank you’ note for her grandfather who was also a doctor.

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to share an image of her grandfather, who was a heart surgeon. Along with this post, Ananya also penned a sweet thank you note for him and all the doctors.

She wrote, "Happy Doctor’s day to my Dadaji, Dadi and all the selfless, superhero doctors out there. Thank you for keeping us healthy and safe especially in these tough times. Supremely proud to have two doctors as my grandparents.” Check out the post below.

Seeing this post, fans also went on to wish all the doctors’ from all around the world a “Happy Doctor’s Day”. And seems like it was not just Ananya who took to her social media handle to share this appreciation post. Celebs such as Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap and many more penned sweet notes for the doctors.

Sonali Bendre wrote a sweet note saying it is National Doctors’ Day and it is worth celebrating. She also went on to thank them for their service and hard work. Tahira Kashyap, on the other hand, wrote saying she never knew this day existed but after her health ordeal, she has valued them so much more. She also shared a pic with the nurses from her last chemotherapy session and has thanked them and the other doctors who have always been helping others. Take a look.

On the work front

Ananya Panday was last in the much-acclaimed film Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Katrik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She will next be seen in Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. The film has reportedly completed its filming as is expected to release in 2020.

