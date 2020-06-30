Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ananya Panday Looks Unrecognisable In This School Photo; See Post

Ananya Panday, who made her debut with the film Student of the Year 2, has been very active on social media amid the lockdown. Recently, an unseen pic of Ananya has been making rounds on the internet and fans cannot keep calm as Ananya looks too adorable in this unseen pic.

Taking to Instagram, one of the actor’s fans shared this unseen pic where she looks completely unrecognisable. In the picture, the actor can be seen hanging with the school friends. Ananya can be seen in the left corner sporting a checkered shirt and blue pleated skirt. She also carried a pink shoulder bag. Even though Panday is not seen wearing makeup nor well-styled hair, she still looked stunning. Check out the post below.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Aamir Khan With His Dad In This Sweet Photo Is Unmissable

The post received likes and positive comments from fans. Several others also went on to guess who the star was as they guessed it right. Some of the fans also said that she looks unrecognisable in the post.

Ananya herself goes on to share several posts on her social media handle. She shares several throwback posts, quirky videos, beauty posts, stylish selfies and many more. The actor recently shared a stunning post on her social media handle where she received heaps of praise from fans and netizens.

The actor sported a white tube top along with a colourful smiley shrug and blue jeans. She also opted for well-done brows, a lip balm and completed the look with straight blow-dried hair along with quirky tic-tac pins. Check out the post below.

Also read | Ananya Panday Loses Over 70k Fans As Nepotism Debate In Bollywood Garners Attention?

On the work front

Ananya has many movies in her kitty. She was last seen in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film was received well by fans and viewers and also managed to make a good number at the box office. She will next be seen in Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khattar in lead roles. The movie is expected for a 2020 release. Post that she will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Also read | Ananya Panday Talks About Her Favorite Thing To Do In The Morning And How To Feel Happy

Also read | Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor & Ananya Panday Limit Comments Amid Anger Over Nepotism

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.