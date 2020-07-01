Janhvi Kapoor Or Ananya Panday; Who Wore The Plaid Suit Better?

With different outings and a lot of gala events, it is common for Bollywood divas to don identical or similar dresses. Many times, the end sporting the same trend which is styled diffferently. The two Bollywood actors who donned similar attires are millennial trendsetters Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Take a look at their pictures and decide who wore the plaid suit better.

Janhvi Kapoor

(Image Credit: Yogen Shah Instagram)

Back in the year 2018, for a social media event in Mumbai, Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor wore a plaid skirt-suit by Topshop. She made the pattern look vivid and youthful. The actor wore a regular blazer with a mini skirt and paired it with a self-ribbed white crop top. Janhvi completed the look with a pair of pink suede heels. For accessories, the actor chose to have a pair of her all-time favourite hoop earrings. The actor kept her makeup basic with flushed-out cheeks and tinted lips. The Gunjan Saxena actor rounded off her look with her hair tied into a messy low ponytail.

Ananya Panday

In contrast, Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, was seen wearing grey shorts along with a waist belt. She paired up her attire with an identical blazer and a cute baby pink tube crop top. Just like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya also showed off her toned midriff and looked beautiful in it. The diva kept the styling simple with white sneakers and yellow matrix sunglasses. Side-parted open hair and nude nail paint completed her look.

On the work front

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which is a biopic on the former IAF Pilot Gunjan Saxena. The makers of the film recently announced that the film would be directly available on the OTT platform Netflix. The actor will also be seen in Roohi Afzana, a horror-comedy which will also feature Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in lead roles. Janhvi will also be seen in films like Dostana 2, Takht, and Bombay Girl.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film received a positive response from the critics and audience alike. Ananya is gearing up for her upcoming film Khali Peeli, which is directed by Maqbool Khan. The movie Khali Peeli will also feature Ishaan Khatter in the lead role.

