Ananya Panday Talks About Her Favorite Thing To Do In The Morning And How To Feel Happy

Ananya Panday recently gave an interview with a leading magazine where the star talked about her morning routines. Ananya dives into details of the tiny things that make her happy and more. Read ahead to know what Ananya Panday said.

Also Read | Ananya Panday loses over 70k fans as nepotism debate in Bollywood garners attention?

Mornings are my favourite, says Ananya

Ananya Panday has left her audience in awe over her performances and movie. The actor has only been seen in three movies and the audience already admires her. The young actor recently went into the details about her life and its daily routine. She also shot for the cover of a magazine in her house and gave the following interview. She starts by saying that we must embrace the little things in life and also mentioned that it was important to feel good in one's own skin to be happy. On her morning routines, the actor said that her favourite thing in the morning was receiving a lot of love from her pet dogs. She also confirmed that the mornings were her favourite time of the day.

Also Read | Ramya Krishnan is 'excited' for her role in Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's next

Ananya Panday then talks about how she unwinds or relaxes. The star says that the easiest way to unwind was to watch a movie or read a book or play board games with her family. She talks about how unwinding, laughing and playing with her family is one of the best things to do and just visualizing it makes her happy.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor vs Ananya Panday: Who styled the white shirt outfit better?

On the work front, Ananya has been in three movies for now which are - Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Angrezi Medium. All movies have done quite well in the box offices and the audience has appreciated her work. Ananya won the Best Debut award for her role in Student of the year 2. In the film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya has played the role of Tapasya Singh, who is a young girl who dreams and aspires to become a fashion designer.

Also Read | Kiara-Kartik, Sara-Varun, Ananya-Ishaan: Which pair fans are excited to see on screen?

In terms of her upcoming work, Ananya will be seen in Khaali Peeli which will be directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. The movie will be a romantic action film and will also feature the actors Ishaan Khatter, Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in it.

Promo Pic Credit: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.