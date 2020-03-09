Ananya Panday-Bhumi Pednekar And Other Sisterhood Goals From Bollywood Films

There is a myth that two female co-actors cannot work together on the big-screens. Of late, Bollywood has started celebrating female friendships both on-screen and off-screen. There are numerous celebrities which have proved, time and again, that female actors can be friends. Female actors form friendships that last a lifetime. Some are widely covered by the media while others are not so popular. Here are some of the Bollywood movies that reflect new-age sisterhoods.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

The family comedy-drama stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday as the female co-stars. The movie title itself shows the hatred two women would have, but the movie has shown a totally different vibe of this new-age sisterhood. Kartik Aaryan is seen in the lead playing Bhumi Pednekar’s husband, and he has an extra material affair with Ananya.

Lust Stories

Lust Stories is an anthology consisting of four films by four different directors. In the fourth film, a strong friendship, practically a mentor-menteeship, was shown between the two female characters. Despite having a large age gap, the two share details about their personal lives with each other and help one another out when required.

Pink

Three friends overcome everything that life throws at them because they believed in each other. Pink stars Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in the role of the three friends. Amitabh Bachchan plays Taapsee Pannu's lawyer in the film.

Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding revolves around four friends who are embodiments of the phrase 'friends like family'. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania as the four best friends. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews from most critics but was a commercial success.

Image credits: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram, Ananya Panday Instagram

