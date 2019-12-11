Ananya Panday Obsessed With Neon? Check Out These Pictures From Her Instagram

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday recently won an award at for being a style icon. The actor has not even been a year in Bollywood and has already started making heads turn with her style statements. Ananya Panday has sported many unconventional looks with utmost grace and is often seen treating her fans on Instagram with some of her best looks. She has been porting different shades of neon recently and the netizens cannot get enough of it. Check out some of her best neon looks here.

See Pictures

Ananya Panday suited up in a neon pantsuit. Making a style statement, the actor wore a neon green coloured pantsuit and accessorised with a similar coloured belt. She wore the attire with a pair of neon pink coloured heels for the promotion of her film Pati Patni Aur Woh

Ananya Panday stated that she was feeling blue as she wore a neon blue coloured Balenciaga outfit. She looked ethereal in minimum makeup and a pair of black coloured heels. She left her hair open as she dressed up for the promotion of her movie.

Ananya Panday made heads turn in a neon green coloured lehenga. She earned a lot of praises for pulling off the look to utmost perfection as the netizens complimented her for her poise. Ananya accessorised the look with a diamond maang tika and pulled off a minimum makeup look.

Ananya Panday was a vision to behold a neon green coloured mini-dress. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor redefined glamour in the look. She kept her makeup to a minimum as she slayed the look.

