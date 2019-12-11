Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Kartik Aaryan & Ananya's Film Puts Up A Decent Performance

Seems like Kartik Aryan is currently on a success streak, as the actor’s recent release Pati Patni Aur Woh is working great with the audience and critics. Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of the 1978 film with the same name, which stars Sanjeev Kumar and Vidya Sinha in the leading roles. Starring Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, the comedy entertainer chronicle the story of Chintu Tyagi, who finds himself in between his wife and secretary and the utter chaos which ensue later. Considered as Kartik Aryan’s most ambitious project, Pati Patni Aur Woh has raked in good business since its release. Here are the details about the film's box office collections.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box office collections

Released on December 6, Pati Patni Aur Woh took off to a great start on Friday, as it collected an impressive amount of ₹9.10 crores. The comedy entertainer worked well over the weekend, bringing in a business of ₹12.33 and ₹14.51 crores on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Reportedly, Pati Patni Aur Woh took off to a slow start on Monday, recording business of ₹5.70 crores. As per the latest box office reports, the film raked in ₹5.35 crores on Tuesday. Take a look at trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet:

#PatiPatniAurWoh is in no mood to slow down... Will swim past ₹ 50 cr mark today [Day 6]... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr, Tue 5.35 cr. Total: ₹ 46.99 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 11, 2019

#PatiPatniAurWoh stays super-strong on Day 4 [Mon]... Will comfortably hit half-century [₹ 50 cr] in *Week 1*... Neck-to-neck with #LukaChuppi, better than #SKTKS... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 41.64 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 10, 2019

