Ananya Panday And Her Sister Rysa Show Fans How They Are #quarantinedbutnotconfined

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actors are encouraging their fans to stay at home during this crisis and make the most out of the quarantine period. At this time, social media has played a big role as the actors are able to reach out to their fans. While some actors are spending time with their loved ones, some actors are spending their time learning new things. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday recently took to Instagram to share that she is pursuing a hobby. Read ahead to know more.

On 23 March, Tuesday, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram story to share a picture of herself and her sister Rysa to show her fans how they were keeping themselves busy. Ananya Panday and her sister Rysa have made use of this quarantine period to explore their painting skills. Ananya Panday captioned the picture as "#QUARATINEDBUTNOTCONFINED". The actor has also encouraged her fans to share their pictures of how they were spending their time during this quarantine period. Not only that, but the Student of the Year 2 actor has also nominated her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar to share her quarantine hobby.

Check out the picture shared by Ananya Panday below

Recently, Rysa and Ananya Panday were also baking cookies together. Ananya Panday shared the pictures on her social media account. Check them out below.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh and the film received a great response from the audiences. Ananya Panday is gearing up for her upcoming film Khali Peeli which is directed by Maqbool Khan. The film will also feature Ishaan Khatter in the lead role.

