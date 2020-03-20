Ananya Panday Tries To Teach Her Dog Astro A Few Tricks Amid Self-quarantine

Spending her time indoors amid the social distancing, Ananya Panday recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her dog .The actor captioned the picture as 'trying to teach Astro some tricks'

Ananya Panday’s self-quarantine time

Ananya Panday has been one of the celebrities to be following the self-quarantine measure amidst the Coronavirus situation. She recently uploaded a picture of herself chilling at home with her dog Astro. In the picture, she has mentioned how she is trying to teach Astro some tricks. For the same reason, she can also be seen holding an orange ball. She can be seen dressed casually as she is wearing a pair of shorts and a white Tshirt while her hair has been tied in a messy bun. Ananya Panday has also asked her followers to stay safe and to stay at home. She has also added a fun sticker that talks about her being a “dog mom”. Have a look at the story shared by her, here.

Aanaya Panday to be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda

Ananya Panday is all set to be seen in a film opposite Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda. The film, called Fighter, is still in the production phase. She had also put up pictures on her official Instagram handle along with her co-star where they can be spotted reading the script. She also wrote in the caption how excited she is to be associated with a pan-India film. The film will be directed by Puri Jagannadh under Dharma productions. Have a look at the post here.

Image Courtesy: Ananya Panday Instagram

