Ananya Panday Bakes Cookies With Sister Rysa Panday On 'Janta Curfew' Sunday, See Pic

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, many Bollywood celebrities have shared their activities through their social media accounts as they self-isolate. On the occasion of the 'janta curfew' day implemented on Sunday as a gesture for self-quarantining, Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday shared an update about her cookie baking quest. The actor can be seen posing with her little sister Rysa Panday and a tray of baked cookies in the number of pictures that she has sherd through Instagram.

She captioned the post with the words,"we baked cookies!! 🍪💓 (and by “we” I mean @rysapanday baked cookies -I just danced around the kitchen and ate chocolate chips 🤭) #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew 😇"

Have a look:

Many of Ananya's friends and well-wishers from the film industry commented on the post with Sooryavanshi actor Katrina Kaif saying, "Send me also" while Ishaqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor poking fun at Ananya's father veteran actor Chunky Panday with his comment, "Are those CHUNKY chocolate chips".

The entire nation has been advised to remain under self-isolation until the end of March to help contain the rising numbers of coronavirus infections among the people. Through his address to the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 'Janta Curfew' initiative which is a self-imposed restriction by the citizens of India to be followed on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Watch the address here:

What's next for Ananya Panday?

The actor was seen last in Mudassar Aziz's film Pati Patni Aur Woh along with actors Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Ananya will be seen next in the horror-comedy film Khali Peeli along with Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12, 2020. The actor will also feature in an untitled Puri Jagannadh film along with South Indian superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

