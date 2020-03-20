Ananya Panday And Rysa Panday Are Sister Goals, And Here's Proof

Ananya Panday and her sister Rysa Panday are setting some major goals. The Student of the Year 2 star took to Instagram and shared a funny story of her sister Rysa.

Instagram witnesses Ananya Panday and her sister Rysa’s banter

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the global entertainment industry coming to a standstill. Many celebrities are practicing social distancing and are also in a self-quarantine mode as advised by several health experts. The Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday is also under home quarantine.

Ananya Panday recently took to Instagram and shared a meme. In her Instagram story, Ananya Panday compared her sister to the children reality TV character Barney and a dinosaur. The Student of the Year 2 also did not miss out on the chance to tag her sister Rysa Panday to this post. Ananya Panday’s sister Rysa Panday also liked this image on the meme page. Take a look at Ananya Panday’s story here.

Apart from this funny story, Ananya Panday also shared some important posts regarding Coronavirus. In her first Instagram story, Ananya posted about a foundation raising money for giving masks to social workers and health workers and their kids. Take a look at Ananya Panday's instagram stories here.

