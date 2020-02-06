Ananya Panday's Wedding And Sangeet Outfits At Armaan Jain's Big Day; See Pics

Ananya Panday, who is basking in the success of her movie Pati Patni Aur Woh, was seen at Armaan Jain's wedding recently. Ananya Panday arrived wearing light coloured lehengas at the Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding. Take a look at how the young actor looked in her modern lehenga outfits.

ALSO READ| Ananya Panday Says Her Parents Let Her Make Mistakes And Learn From Them

Ananya Panday's lehengas - Look 1

Ananya Panday wore this light pink lehenga at the sangeet ceremony. She styled her hair in a middle parting giving it a sleek look. The SOTY 2 star was styled by celebrity style strategist and style architect Ami Patel for this look. The blouse has an eccentric cut and looks very feminine and chic while the lehenga skirt has a striped design. Check out the picture here.

ALSO READ| Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, And Other Celebs' Best Looks From Armaan Jain's Wedding

Ananya Panday's lehengas - Look 2

Ananya Panday proved that one cannot go wrong in a mirror work lehenga. She wore a statement mirror work lehenga in ivory colour from the label Abhinav Mishra. Lately, Ananya Panday's social media profile has been chic and fashionable and she is definitely giving some major fashion goals to her followers with her outfit choices. Check out her outfit here.

ALSO READ| Sonakshi Sinha To Ananya Panday: Celeb-inspired Ways To Style Your Kurta As Your Workwear

After three days of splendid celebrations, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knot in a grand ceremony on Monday. The star-studded reception on Tuesday also saw sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor dancing to Bebo's famous song Bole Chudiyan from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.... Armaan Jain is the son of Reema and Manoj Jain and the grandson of Raj Kapoor.

ALSO READ| Ananya Panday Vs Mouni Roy: Who Slayed In The Black Lehenga? - See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.