Ananya Panday Says Her Parents Let Her Make Mistakes And Learn From Them

Ananya Panday might just be two films old in the film industry, but she is already gaining popularity. The actor, in a recent interview with the leading daily, said that she is a director's actor. She also shared her parents' take on her career.

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon Or Kareena Kapoor Khan - Who Wore Dual Colour Outfit Better?

Ananya Panday on her parents

In the interview, Ananya Panday was asked whether her parents, Chunky and Bhavna Panday, are worried about how she will be able to handle the volatile nature of the business and the constant changes. She was also asked whether they offered her any advice.

Ananya responded that she doesn't think that they are worried about her. She said that her father Chunky specifically lets her do whatever she wants. She added that he lets her make her own mistakes and that her parents do not want her to have any kind of regrets later on in her life.

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday Dancing To Sara's ‘Aankh Maarey’ Is What You Need To Make Your Day; Watch

Ananya was also asked how her parents react to her success. She replied that they are very happy and that parents always are true fans and want the best for their children. She said that she is happy that her parents can witness her success and credited them for teaching her to live a very balanced life. She added that she has started working at a young age and that her parents want her to relax and enjoy life as well.

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khattar's 'Khaali Peeli Nokjhok'; Watch Video

Ananya Panday also excitedly talked about how she is new to the industry and that she wants to learn and hear everything. She also said the directors make the characters in the films with so much love and thought. Ananya said she wants to know how the directors envision these characters. She also claimed that she is learning to add her own quirks and talked about how she didn't know what she looked like on-screen before Student of the Year 2.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt, Alaya F & Ananya Panday's White Dresses Can Be Perfect For A Date, See Pics

Ananya Panday also talked about Tapasya, her character from Pati, Patni Aur Woh. She said that she made her changes to the character according to what she thought would work. In the end, she added that with the experience and time, she will get better.

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday Vs Mouni Roy: Who Slayed In The Black Lehenga? - See Pics

(Image Courtesy: Ananya Panday Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.