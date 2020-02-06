Union Budget
Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, And Other Celebs' Best Looks From Armaan Jain's Wedding

Bollywood News

A lot of celebrities were spotted at Armaan Jain's wedding ceremony. Here are Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and other celebs' looks from the ceremony.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tara Sutaria

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on Tuesday in Mumbai. The wedding celebration was quite glamorous as Bollywood celebrities turned up in their sartorial best and set fashion inspiration for this wedding season. From Kiara Advani's exquisite lehenga, Kareena Kapoor's saree to Ananya Panday’s chic outfit, here are some of the best looks you can steal from Armaan Jain’s wedding this wedding season.

Bollywood celebrities' fashionable outfits to take fashion cues from 

Kiara Advani opted for a heavily-embellished lehenga from designer Manish Malhotra. Right from the colour combination of her lehenga to the blouse design was beautiful. The actor was all dolled up at the star-studded event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

Also read | Ananya Panday Vs Mouni Roy: Who Slayed In The Black Lehenga? - See Pics

Ananya Panday proved that one cannot go wrong in mirror work lehenga as she glimmered in a statement mirror-work lehenga from the label Abhinav Mishra. She had been giving fans major goals with her outfit choice.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhinav Mishra (@abhinavmishra_) on

Athiya Shetty looked stunning in a Benarasi lehenga from Anita Dongre in a pretty turquoise colour.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

Also read | Did Tara Sutaria & Kiara Advani Ignore Each Other At Armaan Jain's Wedding? Find Out

Tara Sutaria also wore a blush pink Anita Dongre lehenga at the wedding function. She completed her look with a stunning choker.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on

Kareena Kapoor Khan made heads turn with her exquisite outfit. She stepped out in a pastel purple lehenga with silver embellishments. Her jewellery added more charm glam to her entire look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Also read | Tara Sutaria Dazzles In THIS Outfit At Armaan Jain’s Wedding Reception

Also read | Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain's Dance At Armaan Jain's Reception Is All Things Love; Watch

Image courtesy: Anita Dongre Instagram, Ananya Panday Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
