Ishaan Khatter's Roles On Screen Where He Worked His Magic Through Acting; See List

Ishaan Khatter is one of the new actors on the block who made his Bollywood debut with Beyond the Clouds. Recently, he was also seen in Mira Nair's on-screen adaptation of A Suitable Boy. However, not many may know that Ishaan had bagged this role even before the release of his debut movie. Here are the on-screen works of Ishaan Khatter where his performance was lauded by critics as well as the audience.

Beyond the Clouds

This movie released in 2017 and marked Ishaan Khatter's foray in Bollywood. Beyond the Clouds is directed by Majid Majidi and also starred Malavika Mohanan. Set in Mumbai, it tells the story of a brother and sister who try to seek happiness even in troubled times. Ishaan essayed the role of Aamir, a street hustler and drug dealer leading a shady life every day. His performance in this visually stunning movie was highly lauded.

Dhadak

Dhadak starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor is the Hindi remake of Nagraj Manjule’s Marathi blockbuster Sairat. The latter released in 2016 while Dhadak hit screens two years later in 2018. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak minted huge numbers at the box office. The plot revolves around a couple who fall head over heels in love but their different social status forms the biggest hindrance to their love story.

A Suitable Boy

Mira Nair adapted Vikram Seth's novel of the same name for a BBC series. The television drama stars Ishaan Khatter and Tabu in lead roles. The story follows a minister's son from a Hindu family and his love for a Muslim courtesan who is almost double his age. The series has already worked its charm on the audience in the UK and will be soon available in India on Netflix.

In other news, Ishaan Khatter will be next seen in Khaali Peeli also starring Ananya Panday. The teaser was recently dropped on the internet. Ishaan features in a never-seen-before character of a taxi driver speaking the tapori dialect and being well versed in action. Khaali Peeli is helmed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. He also has Phone Bhoot in his kitty which stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

