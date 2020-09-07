Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Announce 'Khaali Peeli' Release Date

On Monday morning, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday took to their social media handle and asked fans to get ready as their upcoming film Khaali Peeli got a release date. Sharing a new poster, Ananya expressed, "Ready rehneka" (Be ready). Whereas, Ishaan also penned a quirky caption. The duo announced that Khaali Peeli is all set to release on October 2, 2020, on ZeePlex.

Khaali Peeli to release on October 2

In the new poster, while Ishaan can be seen sitting on the driver's seat, Ananya Panday can be seen sitting on the car. Ananya wrote, "Apan bhi ready hai aur apni काली-पीली bhi. Toh public, abhi tum bhi ho jao ready, aa rahi hai mad ride Khaali Peeli, 2nd October ko sirf ZeePlex par." Ishaan Khatter also shared the same poster and expressed that they are ready, and so is their Khaali Peeli. He asked fans to get ready for a "mad ride".

Earlier, the makers of the film unveiled the teaser of Khaali Peeli. The teaser shows a series of action sequences, which amped up the expectations of moviegoers. The video shows how the couple experiences problems after they escape from a city in a taxi numbered 6969. While Ishaan Khatter is seen punching and kicking their opponents, Ananya Panday also points a gun towards them. The police, on the other hand, alerts all the units to catch hold of the duo. The teaser received mixed reviews from the audience.

About Khaali Peeli

Khaali Peeli stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat plays the role of the antagonist. Ananya Panday will be seen playing the role of a dancer who steals some money and jewellery. At the midnight, she escapes with Ishaan and the duo runs away in a taxi. The movie is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, under the banner of Zee Studios. Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan.

Earlier, when Ishaan Khatter shared his first look test, the actor thanked Maqbool for giving him one of his favourite characters so far. "Been a year since we first began production on Khaali Peeli and things have really come back serendipitously in a full circle. Starting and ending on the same studio floor," Ishaan wrote.

