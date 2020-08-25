Sara Ali Khan Gives Thumbs Up To Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter's 'Khaali Peeli' Teaser

Ananya Panday shared the teaser of her much-awaited movie Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter on her social media. While many of her die-hard fans and industry fraternity members showcased their excitement for the same, her close friend and actor Sara Ali Khan was amongst the first ones to give some immense love to the teaser of the movie. Not only that, Ananya too, went on to reply to Sara with an adorable comment.

Sara Ali Khan shares love for Khaali Peeli teaser

As soon as Ananya took to her social media to share the teaser of the movie along with a poster of the same, Sara was quick to comment on the same with a high-five, claps, and a fingers-crossed emoji. The Love Aaj Kal actor also left the fire and a heart emoji under the post. Soon, Ananya was quick to reply to the same.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor replied to Sara's comment leaving a celebratory, dancing, heart, and fingers-crossed emoji. The fans may have been thrilled to witness this endearing banter between the two gen-next stars over the emoticons. Take a look at Sara's comment on Ananya's post along with the latter's reply to the same.

Talking about the teaser of the movie, Ishaan and Ananya seem to be playing two individuals who are on a run from some goons in a Kaali Peeli taxi. By the looks of the teaser, the two seem to have been embroiled themselves in an unfortunate situation. Ishaan can be seen speaking in a raw and rowdy accent while Ananya too, seems to be essaying a girl with a fierce persona.

The camaraderie between the two seems to be at its energetic best. Meanwhile, Sara and Annaya often indulge in some delightful social media banter. Earlier, on Sara's birthday, the Student Of The Year 2 actor had taken to her Instagram story to wish the actor and mentioning that she misses their dates together.

About Khaali Peeli

Talking about the film, Khaali Peeli, it is helmed by Maqbool Khan and is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar. However, the makers are yet to announce the release date of the film. The film's earlier release date which was June 12, 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation.

