Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter Starrer 'Khaali Peeli' Teaser Rolls Out, Netizens React

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer film Khaali Peeli launched its official teaser on YouTube on Sunday and netizens have a mixed reaction to the duo and the trailer. The film shooting for Khaali Peeli began in 2019 but the release was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After much debate and negotiations, producer Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studio have decided the release the film on the OTT platform Zee5.

Netizen's React

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's film Khaali Peeli received a mixed reaction from the netizens. While many praised the duo for their amazing acting skills and the interesting storyline, others took this opportunity to pick up the nepotism debate. While some wanted to dislike the trailer and boycott the film, others were surprised by Ananya Panday's acting skills. Check it out.

'Khaali Peeli'

The maker of Khaali Peeli released the first trailer of the film starring Ananya Panday and Ishan Khatter in lead roles and Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist. Ananya Panday has dropped her diva image and tried something new in this film. She plays the role of a dancer who runs away with stolen money and jewellery and ends up in Ishaan Khatter's taxi at night while escaping. Khaali Peeli shows Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday being chased by goons and fighting them while bickering among themselves.

Khaali Peeli is being produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra in collaboration with Zee Studios as the studio partner. The film is being directed by Maqbool Khan with Vishal-Shekhar as the music composers. Khaali Peeli will be a romantic action film. This film is Ishaan Khatter's second Bollywood commercial film and Ananya Panday's third.

What's next for Ishaan and Ananya?

After A Suitable Boy and Phone Bhoot, Ishaan Khattar has been roped in for Pippa. The film is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. As per reports, Ishaan Khattar will be playing the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the film. The Brigadier was a part of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron and was a part of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be starring in a film being directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film has been titled Fighter and is being shot in Telugu and Hindi and will be released in 5 languages across the country Ananya Panday will be playing the lead alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan in the film. Fighter is being produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

