Siddhant Chaturvedi Shows How His Workout Goes Wrong, Ishaan Khatter Laughs Out Loud

On Sunday, Siddhant Chaturvedi gave a sneak peek into how his workout went wrong at home. As seen in the video, Siddhant was busy performing an exercise. As soon as he got done with his session, his gyming equipment, which was attached to the wall, fell on his back. Interestingly, '2020' was captioned on Siddhant's gyming equipment.

On sharing the hilarious clip, the Gully Boy actor wrote, "Don't try this at home." As soon as his post was up, Khaali Peeli actor Ishaan Khatter dropped a fun comment on Siddhant's post. Ishaan wrote, "Hahahaha ba equipment bhi reject kiya iss prayog ko." (Equipment also rejected the experiment). Meanwhile, Guilty actor Taher Shabbir laughed and wrote, "This ones epic mera bhai."

Siddhant's workout video comes with a twist

Three days ago, Siddhant Chaturvedi took the internet by storm after he posted a video with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. As seen in the throwback clip, Siddhant dances to the beats of Chikni Chameli with Sushant Singh Rajput, after winning a competition during his college days. As Siddhant and Sushant shake a leg on the stage, Jacqueline Fernandez stands beside them and claps.

Through the caption, Chaturvedi revealed that his confidence soared after dancing with Sushant. Siddhant wrote, "Us raat soye nahi main aur mera Parivaar...Mera Naam Goonja Stage pe, wo bhi Sushant Singh Rajput ki awaaz mein! Wah." Siddhant called Sushant Singh Rajput a 'guru'. Fans flooded the comments section with love and hearts.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's video

Siddhant Chaturvedi's movies

On July 20, Siddhant Chaturvedi announced his collaboration with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter for his next titled Phone Bhoot. The trio shared their first looks from the film and also posted a BTS video on social media. On sharing the first look poster, Siddhant wrote, "Triple Trouble In Bhoot World! Darna allowed hai, as long as you’re laughing along the way." He also revealed that the film will release in 2021.

Phone Bhoot is touted to be a horror-comedy. The upcoming project will be bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The movie will be helmed by Gurmeet Singh. Reportedly, the team will kick-start its shooting later this year.

