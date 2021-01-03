Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter's Maldives Vacay Was All About Having Fun; See Pics

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, who was recently spotted at the airport before New Year's, have reportedly spent their New Year's vacation together. The duo was staying at Sun Siyam Iru Veli resort in the Maldives. Even though the duo didn't upload any posts of each other together, their vacation posts have been gaining a lot of attention from their fans. Check out Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter's trip pics from the Maldives.

Ananya Panday's Maldives photos

Ananya Panday started her Maldives trip pic reel, with the first post of herself sitting alongside a plate of burger and fries. In the next series of slides, she could be seen slowly moving towards the burger and the fries plate and then poses with the food just before she takes a bite. She captioned her post as "progressively becoming the real me". Check out her sun-soaking pink bikini avatar alongside a comforting platter of junk food.

Ananya Panday ringed in the last day and last sunset of 2020 at the Maldives. She posted a series of pics in this post of posing under the sun in floral beachwear. She even shared a video of the time that they saw dolphins on her trip. The dolphins could be seen swimming pretty close to their speed boat.

The actor shared an elaborate post full of gratitude and positivity when she rang in her New Year at the Maldives. She posed in an orange bodycon. She captioned her post stating "2020 - thank you for the lessons and the love! Loaded with gratitude, love, positivity and peace, wishing good health, happiness and good vibes to everybody, bring it on 2021."

A few hours ago, she shared a pic from her January 1st's first dip at her stay in the Maldives resort. She wore a sunflower designed bikini and could be seen posing near her villa. She captioned her post as "looking on the brighter side." Check out her sunny pic from a few hours ago.

Ishaan Khatter's travel photos

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter shared his first pic from his Maldives trip on December 30. He showcased the sky blue waters on the backdrop his sculpted physique. He captioned the perfect song that described his mood for the moment, the song was Blue - Eiffel 65 (Flume remix). Check out this stunning pic from the Maldives.

Ishaan then shared a video of dolphins, along with a slow-motion version of himself drinking coconut water drinking. He also shared the view of the last sunset of 2020 from the Maldives. He captioned his post quoting "Choppy waters this year.. but the sun still rose every morning. Here’s sending luck and love to everybody for a more prosperous and happy year, they say Dolphins are lucky. The last sunset, a final goodbye to 2020. Bring it in 2021."

Meanwhile, Ishaan's recent performance in A Suitable Boy received a lot of praise from the critics as well as the audiences. After his debut as a lead actor in the 2018 film Dhadak, he was recently seen in Khaali Peeli. He will be next seen in the film Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. On the other hand, Ananya Panday was last seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli as well. Ananya Panday is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next movie as well as an untitled Vijay Deverakonda starrer Puri Jagannadh project as well.

