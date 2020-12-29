Malaika Arora Shares An Easy Step-by-step Process To Perform Virabhadrasana

Malaika Arora is best known for her fitness mantras and as she keeps updating her fans about how she manages to stay fit, all her fans feel grateful to her for sharing her fitness regime with them. She recently added yet another post of her fitness regime in which she taught her fans how to do Virabhadrasana. Let’s take a look at Malaika Arora’s latest post in which she shared all the steps to do Virabhadrasana.

How to do Virabhadrasana? Malaika Arora teaches the steps on IG

Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram handle to share yet another post about her yoga session where she shared the steps to do Virabhadrasana. In her post, she added a picture of herself illustrating the asana at the poolside. In the caption, she shared how it was time to relax, slow down and celebrate oneself and the loved ones. She then mentioned the name of the Yoga pose she had decided to share with her fans, also known as Warrior Pose 2.

While teaching how to do Warrior Pose in Yoga, she mentioned to her fans that this pose stretches the hips, groin and the shoulders. She also added how the Warrior Pose helps improve stability and balance along with enhancing respiration and blood circulation.

She later urged her fans to tag her whenever they post a picture of them performing the Warrior Pose. She then continued by adding the basic steps to do Virabhadrasana.

Steps to do Virabhadrasana

1. Stand up with legs 4 to 5 feet apart.

2. Keep your right foot at 90-degree angle and with your right toe pointing out, keep your left foot at 45 degrees.

3. Bring your hands at shoulder level, parallel to the ground.

4.Bend your right knee and look towards your right.

5. Keep your hips square and the right thigh parallel to the ground. Hold for 10 to 15 seconds and release the posture.

Also read Malaika Arora Introduces Her Pet Dog 'Axl' As Her New Yoga Partner, Fans React

Also Read Arjun Kapoor Joins Malaika Arora In Goa As The Family Celebrates Christmas Together

Fans complimented Malaika when they saw her performing the Yoga pose. One of the fans mentioned how her Monday motivation comes from Malaika and how her workout has been amazing and motivating. One of the other fans addressed her as a Goddess and stated how it was impossible to get a flawless body like Malaika Arora. Take a look at some of the fans’ comments.

Also Read Pulkit Samrat Pens An Inspiring Note About Fitness, Says 'consistency Is The Key'

Also Read Malaika Arora Shares A Morning Selfie From Goa With Nephew Azaan; Check Out