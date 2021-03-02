Ananya Panday & Katrina Kaif Pour Sweet Birthday Wishes For 'super Human' Tiger Shroff

On Tiger Shroff’s birthday, buddy Ananya Panday who made her Bollywood debut alongside the actor in Student of The Year 2, took to social media to share a sweet birthday wish for him. In the Instagram story shared by Ananya, the duo can be seen having a gala time on the stage of the reality dance show, Super Dancer. The candid moment features, Ananya and Tiger dancing on a peppy number with Tiger giving a surprised expression.

Looking at the picture it appears that both the stars share a great camaraderie in real life. While sharing the candid picture, Ananya wrote, “Happy Birthday! I’ll try not to scare you with my hectic dance moves this year”. Check out the photo below:

Apart from Ananya Panday, even Katrina Kaif, took to her Instagram space to share a sweet gesture on his birthday. Although Tiger and Katrina haven’t appeared in a movie together, they seem to share an amicable bond with each other. Fans are quite aware that Tiger is known for his exceptional martial arts skills and super moves. Talking about the same, Katrina wished the Baaghi star asking him to keep being a ‘super human’. The Phone Bhoot star even prayed for Tiger to ‘fly higher’. Here’s taking a quick look at the sweet birthday wish below:

The Heropanti actor is celebrating his 31st birthday on Tuesday, March 2 and fans have swamped social media with love and support for the star. Father Jackie Shroff decided to share a rare childhood photo of son Tiger on the special occasion of his birthday. Twinning and winning, the duo can be seen shelling major father-son goals in the picture. Here’s taking a look at it:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tiger Shroff was last seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Ahmed Khan directed Baaghi 3. Currently, he is gearing up for the shooting of Heropanti 2 which will also be helmed by Ahmed. It is reported that Tara Sutaria has been roped to essay the female lead in the film. Apart from this, Tiger Shroff will also re-unite with Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon in Vikas Bahl’s dystopian action-thriller Ganapath.

