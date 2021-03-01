Ananya Panday Drops Quirky Comment On Ishaan Khatter's Beach Photos

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter often shares photoshoot pictures on Instagram which has fans gushing over him. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a couple of his photos clicked at the beach. His Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday has dropped a quirky comment on his post.

Ananya Panday's comment on Ishaan Khatter's post

In the pictures, Ishaan is seen wearing a white full-sleeved tee shirt and a pair of olive coloured tracks. His long locks are left open. A beautiful evening sunset is seen in the background of one of his photos. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Tinker tailor soldier sailor." Ananya Panday dropped in a cheeky comment on the post. She wrote, "This caption better be a Dhoom 2 ref."

Ishaan Khatter's photos garnered over 42K likes and is still counting. Along with Ananya, Bollywood actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented on the post by using a great-eyed emoji. One of his other fans has commented on his photos by commenting on his sweater and said that they loved it while another said 'wow'. See their reactions below:

A sneak-peek into Ishaan Khatter's Instagram

Ishaan Khatter's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. Earlier to this, he shared a slideshow of pictures from his photoshoot. The pictures were clicked by the beach. He was wearing a white shirt and a pair of grey pyjamas. In one of the pictures, he is standing with his back to the camera and has spread his arms open. He captioned the pictures by writing, "A drop in the ocean".

Ishaan Khatter's movies

Ishaan made his first screen appearance as a child in his brother Shahid Kapoor's movie Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! He landed his first lead role in the drama film Beyond The Clouds. He then went on to star in Dhadak and Khaali Peeli. He also made his digital debut with the Netflix series A Suitable Boy. He will next be seen in the horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot which also stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He will also be seen in the war film Pippa wherein he is going to play the role of an army tank commander.

