Tiger Shroff's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well Do You Know Bollywood's 'Baaghi'

Tiger Shroff will be ringing in his 31st birthday on March 2. The actor, who made his big-screen debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti, has gone on to prove his mettle in the action genre with films such as the Baaghi film series, Munna Michael and many other action flicks, to name a few. On the occasion of his birthday, a quiz based on Tiger Shroff's movies and various pieces of Tiger Shroff's trivia has been curated for those who would like to find out how well do they know the Baaghi actor. Take Tiger Shroff's quiz and test your knowledge about the actor.

Tiger Shroff's birthday quiz:

1) Where did Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani allegedly meet for the first time?

a) At an awards ceremony

b) At a Bollywood party

c) On a double date

d) On the sets of their first project together

2) What is the name of the very first on-screen character that was ever played by Tiger Shroff?

a) Bablesh Singh

b) Michael Jaikishan

c) Ronnie

d) Jai

3) What is Tiger Shroff's real name?

a) Hemant Jai Shroff

b) Jai Hemant Shroff

c) Tiger Shroff is his birth name

d) Tigmanshu Kishan Shroff

4) What is Tiger Shroff's net worth estimated to be?

a) Between 8-10 million USD

b) Between 40-45 million USD

c) Between 2-8 million USD

d) Between 10-15 million USD

5) What is Tiger Shroff's Zodiac Sign?

a) Pisces

b) Aries

c) Libra

d) Taurus

6) Which of the following movies does not see Tiger Shroff fighting the film's antagonist?

a) A Flying Jatt

b) Baaghi 2

c) Baaghi 3

d) All of them see Tiger Shroff duelling with the film's bad man

7) What is the reason behind him being named Tiger Shroff

a) As a child, he was a big fan of Winnie The Pooh's Tigger

b) He was extremely fond of his swimming trunks that had tiger prints on them

c) As per his father, Jackie Shroff, he would bite like a tiger, hence the Shroff family named him Tiger.

d) He was given that name at birth because when he was born, he didn't cry, he roared

8) What does the bio section of Tiger Shroff's Instagram read as of now?

a) SURGE-SMORGASBORD-GET-RAINBOW-CHARM-HAVEN

b) Actor-Fighter-Martial Artist

c) Wish Me On March 2nd

d) Hello. My name is Tiger. I play make-believe for a living. And I bite.

9) Tiger Shroff will be soon stepping into the shoes of a Hollywood legend. What is his name?

a) Daniel Day-Lewis

b) Rober DeNiro

c) Arnold Schwarzenegger

d) Sylvester Stallone

10) Which one from the following list of movies sees Tiger Shroff play the antagonist?

a) Munna Michael

b) Heropanti

c) A Flying Jatt

d) None of the above

11) Where did Tiger Shroff go in order to secure his primary & secondary education?

a) Jamnabai Narsee School

b) American School of Mumbai

c) Utpal Sanghavi School

d) Arya Vidya Mandir

12) Which from the following list of names has never been used for an on-screen character played by Shroff

a) Ranveer "Ronnie" Chaturvedi

b) Aman Dhillon

c) Maanav Roy

d) Jai Kishan Awasthi

13) Which from the following list of Hollywood film has Tiger Shroff dubbed for as its central character?

a) Spider-Man: Homecoming

b) Avengers: Endgame

c) He hasn't dubbed yet. But he might be a part of an upcoming MCU Disney+ Spinoff show

d) Neither has he dubbed for any Hollywood film nor does he plan to do so anytime soon

14) Who is playing the antagonist to Tiger Shroff's character in Munna Michael?

a) He has a double role in the film; He plays the protagonist as well as the Antagonist

b) Nawazuddin Siddiqui

c) Niddhi Agerwal

d) His own father, Jackie Shroff

15) What is the name of the very first music video that Tiger Shroff starred in?

a) Zindagi Aa Raha Hu Mein

b) Ye Pyaas Hai Badi

c) Befikra

d) Unbelievable

Answers: 1-d, 2-a, 3-b, 4-d, 5-a, 6-d, 7-c, 8-a, 9-d, 10-d, 11-b, 12-d, 13-a, 14-b, 15-a

