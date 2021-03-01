Tiger Shroff's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well Do You Know Bollywood's 'Baaghi'

Quick links:
Tiger Shroff will be ringing in his 31st birthday on March 2. The actor, who made his big-screen debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti, has gone on to prove his mettle in the action genre with films such as the Baaghi film series, Munna Michael and many other action flicks, to name a few. On the occasion of his birthday, a quiz based on Tiger Shroff's movies and various pieces of Tiger Shroff's trivia has been curated for those who would like to find out how well do they know the Baaghi actor. Take Tiger Shroff's quiz and test your knowledge about the actor.
a) At an awards ceremony
b) At a Bollywood party
c) On a double date
d) On the sets of their first project together
a) Bablesh Singh
b) Michael Jaikishan
c) Ronnie
d) Jai
a) Hemant Jai Shroff
b) Jai Hemant Shroff
c) Tiger Shroff is his birth name
d) Tigmanshu Kishan Shroff
a) Between 8-10 million USD
b) Between 40-45 million USD
c) Between 2-8 million USD
d) Between 10-15 million USD
a) Pisces
b) Aries
c) Libra
d) Taurus
a) A Flying Jatt
b) Baaghi 2
c) Baaghi 3
d) All of them see Tiger Shroff duelling with the film's bad man
a) As a child, he was a big fan of Winnie The Pooh's Tigger
b) He was extremely fond of his swimming trunks that had tiger prints on them
c) As per his father, Jackie Shroff, he would bite like a tiger, hence the Shroff family named him Tiger.
d) He was given that name at birth because when he was born, he didn't cry, he roared
a) SURGE-SMORGASBORD-GET-RAINBOW-CHARM-HAVEN
b) Actor-Fighter-Martial Artist
c) Wish Me On March 2nd
d) Hello. My name is Tiger. I play make-believe for a living. And I bite.
a) Daniel Day-Lewis
b) Rober DeNiro
c) Arnold Schwarzenegger
d) Sylvester Stallone
a) Munna Michael
b) Heropanti
c) A Flying Jatt
d) None of the above
a) Jamnabai Narsee School
b) American School of Mumbai
c) Utpal Sanghavi School
d) Arya Vidya Mandir
a) Ranveer "Ronnie" Chaturvedi
b) Aman Dhillon
c) Maanav Roy
d) Jai Kishan Awasthi
a) Spider-Man: Homecoming
b) Avengers: Endgame
c) He hasn't dubbed yet. But he might be a part of an upcoming MCU Disney+ Spinoff show
d) Neither has he dubbed for any Hollywood film nor does he plan to do so anytime soon
a) He has a double role in the film; He plays the protagonist as well as the Antagonist
b) Nawazuddin Siddiqui
c) Niddhi Agerwal
d) His own father, Jackie Shroff
a) Zindagi Aa Raha Hu Mein
b) Ye Pyaas Hai Badi
c) Befikra
d) Unbelievable
