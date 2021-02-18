Ananya Panday Has 'a Little Bit Of Alexis' In Her And This Stunning Photo Is Proof

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday took to Instagram on Thursday, February 18, 2021, to share a picture of her where she looks all glamorous. The actor also penned a sweet caption revealing details to the picture. In the picture, Ananya went on to draw reference to Alexis from Schitt’s Creek and fans are sure to go all gaga over it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya Panday shared a picture of her looking all dolled up as she steps out on a sunny day. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a stunning pose and gave a candid look to the camera. She is seen donning a white crop top and a kiwi printed pant. She completed her look with an ‘A’ letter necklace which is inspired by Alexis from Schitt’s Creek and hoop earrings.

Ananya also opted for a messy bun hairdo, well-done brows, shiny eye makeup and pink lips. Along with this pic, the actor also wrote, “A little bit of Alexis”. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this post, Ananya Panday is quite active on her social media handle as she goes on to share several pictures and videos giving fans a glimpse of her professional and private life. Recently, the actor took her official Instagram handle and shared a series of stunning pictures featuring herself. The photos come from her latest photoshoot in the middle of her next flick, Liger. In the photos, Ananya can be seen in her glamorous avatar as she gave a white crop top and a printed high waist bottom. In the caption, Ananya mischievously asked her followers to go and play their video games. Take a look at her latest pictures.

On the work front

Ananya Pandey will be making her Tollywood debut with the much-awaited film Liger. The film also features Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Devarakonda in a lead role. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Ananya and Vijay will be seen romancing with each other in the Pan-India movie. Actor Vijay Devarakonda also took to his Instagram handle and announced the release date of the film which is all set to hit theatres on September 9, 2021.

