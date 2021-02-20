Ananya Panday Posts Series Of Laid-back Pics, She "just Really Wants A Burger"

Ananya Panday recently shared a few stunning photos on her Instagram handle. In the photos, Ananya can be seen sitting on a chair, posing for the camera while wearing black shorts and a white one-shoulder top. The actress can also be sporting a nude jacket of which only the sleeves are visible. Ananya shared the post with the caption, "I just really want a burger". Take a look below.

Ananya Panday's photos; fans react

Ananya Panday's photos prompted many responses from fans and friends alike. Celebrity names like Maheep Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Krishna Shroff were spotted on the comments section of Ananya Panday's recent Instagram post. Actor Varun Dhawan even gave a hilarious response saying, "Stop copying my captions" whereas Krishna Shroff left a comment saying, "same".

Many of Ananya's fans also responded to the photos posted by the actress. Some of her fans left compliments for the actress calling her "So pretty", "stunning" and "beautiful". While many of her fans left heart and kiss emojis on the photo showering her with love, one of her fans also called her a "beauty queen". Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Ananya Panday's Instagram and more

Ananya Panday's Instagram is a popular handle as the actress often posts photos and videos. Ananya enjoys a following of more than 16 million on her Instagram handle. The actress often posts pictures of herself, her family and upcoming projects keeping fans updated with her life.

Ananya Panday's movies include popular films like Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, the former earning her a Filmfare Debut Award for Best Actress. Ananya is set to appear in two new projects one of them being the upcoming film, Liger, in which she will star alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages and slated to release on September 9, 2021. Ananya is also set to appear in an untitled film which will be directed by Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra. The film will also star Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Take a look at the poster of Liger shared by Ananya Panday, below.

