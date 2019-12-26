Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor's Theatre Fun While Viewing 'Good Newwz' Is Worth A Watch

It was a night out for B-town's popular best-friends Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor. The duo graced the film screening of Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz late last night and were seen having a swell time in the theatre.

In a video, the excited star kids were seen blowing party horns, which was captioned as, “We’re so excited for #GoodNewwz,” followed by heart emoji. After the celebrity screening, social media was filled with rave reviews of the film. Many excited fans and netizens also commented on the posts claiming that they 'can't wait' to watch the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer.

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor's theatre fun:

For the screening, the best friends were seen sporting casuals. While Ananya chose to wear a blue crop top with white jeans, Shanya donned a plain-white crop top with regular jeans looking extremely elegant and chic. Take a look at the picture below:

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday who made her debut with Bollywood, with the second installment of Student of The Year 2 was last seen in the film Pati, Patni Aur Woh, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. It was a remake of a 90s film that gained rave reviews from the critics and audiences. Apart from that, it also created a rage at the ticketing counters and brought in high numbers as far as business is concerned. It was also Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener to date. Next, Ananya will be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in the film, Khaali Peeli

Shanya Kapoor, on the other hand, made a grand debut at Le Bal Des Débutants in Paris. For the event, the star kid wore a Lecoanet Hemant couture gown and made an entry at the prestigious event with her cavalier Maximilian Hindmarch. Meanwhile, she is also assisting Janhvi Kapoor, in her film, The Kargil Girl as an assistant director.

