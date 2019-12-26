Why Ananya Panday Won't Survive In The 'famous' Bigg Boss House

Actor Ananya Panday is a self-confessed fan of the reality show Bigg Boss. She was recently on the sets of the Bigg Boss 13 to promote her film Pati Patni Aur Woh. She revealed that she has watched all the seasons of the show, however, she isn’t updated with this year's season. She has extensively spoken about her appreciation for the reality show.

Here's why Ananya Panday won't survive in the house

In an interview with a leading television channel, she stated that there are two main reasons why she wouldn’t survive in the Bigg Boss house. She revealed that she cannot stay away from her family for a long duration and hence she cannot be a part of the show. Another reason that she gave for not surviving in the show is that she thinks she won’t be able to leave her phone for that long. However, she also stated that hosting the show or doing something similar might be fun. She gave the example of Farah Khan and added that she comes and hosts the show sometimes with Salman Khan, and doing that can be a lot of fun.

Ananya Panday was seen on the Bigg Boss 13 stage with her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She shared a video of her visit and the cast can be seen having a lot of fun on the show. The trio played games with Salman Khan, who seemed to be impressed with Ananya Panday’s answers.

Ananya Panday's upcoming ptojects

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut this year with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2. Ananya was seen opposite Tiger Shroff, while the movie also starred Tara Sutaria. It has been reported that she will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in the movie Khaali Peeli. It has also been reported that she will be seen starring alongside Deepika Padukone and Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s untitled film, which will release in 2021.

