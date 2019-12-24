Ananya Panday Makes Hot Chocolate For Childhood BFF Shanaya Kapoor; See Pic

The Hindi film industry has had a lot of iconic friendships, but this young duo has managed to survive from childhood to till date. Yes, we are talking about Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Joining this duo is the daughter of SRK, Suhana Khan. The trio has been the best of friends since a young age. Shanaya is often seen on Ananya’s Instagram. They share throwback pictures of each other. But recently, the duo again made the news when Ananya Panday shared a picture of Shanaya. Take a look at the post here.

Ananya Panday makes hot chocolate for her childhood bae Shanaya Kapoor:

In the image shared by Ananya on her Instagram story, we can see Ananya laying on the bed and having a mug of hot chocolate with a marshmallow. Ananya Shared a story that Shanaya had posted on her story. Shanaya in her story wrote “marshmallow & hot chocolate” and tagged Ananya in the picture. After which the Pati Patni Aur Woh star Ananya shared the picture on her Instagram story and wrote: “made w love for my love @shanayakapoor02”. It looks like the Student of the Year star is pampering her friend. Ananya turned chef to make the hot chocolate for her BFF and it was also reported that it is Shanaya’s favourite thing, which made it more special for them.

On a professional front

Ananya will be seen in the movie Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. The movie will be directed by Maqbool Khan. Khaali Peeli is set to release on June 12, 2020. She also will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next movie alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

