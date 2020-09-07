Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter Match Footsteps On New Track 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi'; Watch

On September 7, the makers of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli dropped the first track. The song, titled Beyonce Sharma Jayegi, is composed by musical duo Vishal-Shekhar. The peppy dancing number incorporates 12 different kinds of dance forms including Locking, Popping, Hip Hop, Ballet, House, Kalari, Kathak, Ring Dance, Fire Juggling, B-boying, and Kalaripayattu, among many others.

'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' out

Choreographed by Caesar Gonsalves, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi has been vocalised by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan. The song's lyrics are written by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar. The song suggests that the upcoming film will have a sequence, extensively shot in circus' premises. Ananya Panday is seen sporting a glittery golden outfit while Ishaan Khatter is seen flaunting his ripped body in a blue embroidered jacket.

Sharing the first song on the IGTV, lead actor Ananya Panday wrote, "Aagaya hai rapchik gaana 😎 Jisse dekh ❤️ bounce maarega सीने mein, aur woh jab dance floor par aayegi, toh pakka #BeyonceSharmaJayegi", in her caption. So far, Annaya's post has bagged more than 355k views; and is still counting. Scroll down to watch the video below:

READ | Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter’s Action Film Khaali Peeli To Release On Gandhi Jayanti?

Khaali Peeli release date & other details

Earlier on Monday, the Khaali Peeli duo took to their social media handle and announced the release date of the upcoming rom-com. With a new poster, Ananya wrote, "Ready rehneka" (Be ready). In the new poster, Ishaan can be seen sitting on the driver's seat while Ananya can be seen sitting on the bonnet of a black-yellow colour taxi. The caption stated that Khaali Peeli will start streaming on OTT platform Zee5 from October 2.

READ | Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter Starrer 'Khaali Peeli' Teaser Rolls Out, Netizens React

Talking about the Maqbool Khan directorial, it is jointly produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Zee Studios. The movie will also see Pataal Lok fame Jaideep Ahlawat in the negative character. Earlier in August, the teaser of the film was released, in which a series of action sequences were shown. The video also showed how the couple experiences problems after they escape from a city in a taxi numbered 6969.

READ | Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter’s Action Film Khaali Peeli To Release On Gandhi Jayanti?

Watch the teaser

READ | Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Announce 'Khaali Peeli' Release Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.