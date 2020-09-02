Ananya Panday Shares A Happy And Vibrant Picture From The Sets Of 'Khaali Peeli'; See Here

Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a happy and cheerful picture of herself. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note on finding light and happiness. Netizens have been commenting all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a happy picture of herself. In the post, the actor can be striking a pose and is all smiles in the camera. In the picture, one can also notice the splendid scenery in the background. The actor can be seen sporting a white embroidered kurta along with a peach dupatta. She completed her look with greenish-blue bangles, traditional earrings and a nose pin. Ananya also opted for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyes and pink lips.

Along with this happy picture, the actor also penned a sweet note. She wrote, “If everything around you seems dark, look again, you may be the LIGHT â˜€ï¸ @ishaankhatter ðŸ“¸ (always lol) #KhaaliPeeli”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, netizens went all out to comment on all things nice. The post also garnered several likes and heaps of praise from netizens. Some of the users commented on the actor’s looks and outfits, while some praised the actor for the lovely picture. One of the users wrote, “Best actress Ananya Panday ðŸ’— ma'am”, while the other one wrote, “Beautiful”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this picture, the actor took to Instagram to share adorable photos with her Khaali Peeli director Maqbool Khan. The actor also penned a sweet message, posting two pictures of two distinct poses. In the first frame, Ananya can be seen giving Maqbool a side hug, while the next photo shows Maqbool's 'alter ego.' Take a look at the following post:

About the film

Earlier in this post, Ananya Panday took her Instagram to share the teaser of her much-anticipated film, Khaali Peeli, alongside Ishaan Khatter. In the trailer, in the Khaali Peeli taxi, Ishaan and Ananya seem to be playing two men who are on the run away from some goons. They seem to have been caught in an embarrassing circumstance by the looks of the teaser.

Helmed by Maqbool Khan, the film Khaali Peeli is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film's release date has yet to be announced by the producers. The earlier release date of the film, which was June 12, 2020, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation. Watch the teaser below.

