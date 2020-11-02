Ananya Panday Celebrates 'soul Sister' Shanaya Kapoor's 21st Birthday With Sweet Note

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor rings into her 21st birthday today, i.e. November 2, 2020. Thus, on her special day, Shanaya's BFF and Student of the Year 2 fame Ananya Panday has extended a sweet birthday wish on Instagram. Ananya shared a stunning throwback picture with Shanaya on Instagram to wish her 'soul sister' as she enters her early twenties.

Ananya Panday has a sweet wish on Shanaya Kapoor's birthday

Ananya Panday, who recently turned 22 on October 30, 2020, is celebrating her childhood BFF Shanaya Kapoor's 21st birthday today. As the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor entered her twenties, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to Instagram to wish her 'soul sister' aka 'Shankicakes' by expressing her love for her. Earlier this morning, the 22-year-old shared a throwback picture with Shanaya wherein the BFF duo looked nothing less than gorgeous as they posed for the camera flaunting quirky poses.

While Shanya sported an orange tie-dye bodycon dress, Ananya rocked a white tank top paired with a printed short skirt. Sharing the picture on her IG handle, Chunky Panday's daughter penned a sweet birthday note which read, "happy 21st bday to my soul sister ily shanicakes (sic)". Check out Ananya Panday's IG post below:

On the other hand, Shanaya's beloved father Sanjay Kapoor had a special wish for his daughter. Sanjay took to his Instagram handle to share multiple pictures with Shanaya, taking a stroll down memory lane to rejoice the time spent with her. Along with digging up his archives, he wrote, "Happy birthday! can’t believe you’re 21, time really flies, have a great great year and a super life ahead, we are so proud of you, can’t believe I have missed your birthday first time in 21 years but the show must go on and I am so glad you understand that!"

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Ananya Panday celebrated her 22nd birthday with a bang. The Khaali Peeli actor also penned a heartfelt note for everyone who wished her on her birthday by sharing a streak of pictures of herself. She wrote, "what 22 feels like already - warm and fuzzy thank you for all the love, good vibes and blessings I’m forever grateful, I wish I could give everyone the tightest hug (sic)".

Take a look:

