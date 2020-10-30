Unseen Pic Of The Day: Celebrating Ananya Panday's Birthday With Happy Childhood Photos

Ananya Panday is celebrating her birthday today, October 30. Here are throwback pictures of Ananya Panday from her school days. In the first picture, Ananya is seen flashing a wide smile as she poses for a picture in her school dress. In the second picture, the actor is spotted jumping for a pose as she dons a goofy expression for the camera. The third picture sees Ananya is playing the ukulele.

The actor is seen wearing a white polo t-shirt with blue stripes and a blue skirt. The pictures make it evident that Ananya Panday was as goofy in school as she is right now. Fans in a huge number complimented Ananya Panday's childhood photos by posting several love emoticons in the comment section.

Bhavna Panday's aww-dorable countdown for Ananya Panday's birthday

Ananya Panday's mother has been sharing several childhood photos and videos to celebrate Ananya Panday's birthday week. On October 27, 2020, Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey dug up yet another video from the archives to mark Ananya's birthday countdown. In the video shared by her, toddler Ananya is seen having a good time jumping in an inflated castle with other kids. In the throwback video, Ananya is seen sporting a white dungaree over a light-blue tee with a quirky buckled hairdo.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, the 21-year-old's mother revealed that she has always been obsessed with the camera. She also informed that her birthday eve would be celebrated in 3 days. In the IG video, Ananya is seen rushing towards father Chunky Panday when he pans the camera at her and flaunts her million-dollar smile as she gazes at the camera.

On the occasion of Ananya Panday's birthday, her father Chunky Panday also posted a heartfelt birthday post. The actor shared a beautiful picture with Ananya. In the picture, Panday is seen hugging her father while the duo posed for the picture. Chunky donned a neon green tee, Ananya looked stunning sporting a jacket. Chunky also sent his birthday wishes with the picture. Take a look at Chunky Panday's wish for his daughter Ananya.

