Farhan Akhtar Shares An EPIC Superhero Video With Daughter Akira | Watch

Farhan Akhtar was recently seen supporting Gully Boy as it broke a major record after receiving 13 awards at an event. He was all hearts for his sister Zoya Akhtar’s film and took to his official Instagram handle to post this. Akhtar also shared a throwback video that featured him and his daughter, and it was hilarious. Read on to know more about the whole story:

Farhan Akhtar’s hilarious video with his daughter

Taking to his official social media handle, Farhan Akhtar posted a video that featured himself along with his daughter Akira. In this throwback video, Farhan Akhtar and Akira Akhtar are seen having a funny conversation. His daughter is standing on a couch, saying she is a superhero, and Farhan asks her what can she do, asking about her superpowers. She replies by saying, “I can read…” and Farhan pops out asking, “Minds?” Akira laughs and finishes her sentence saying, “Newspapers.” Farhan Akhtar’s ladylove Shibani Dandekar commented, "EPIC" with a laugh and a heart emoji, on this post. Here is the video:

Within three hours the post has garnered over 1,50,000 likes from the fans, and the comment section is flooded with comments and laughing emojis.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is currently busy with Toofan, a 2020 sports flick. Nothing much has been revealed about the film, but it is a known fact that Toofan will be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It is penned by Vijay Maurya, and Anjum Rajabali, and will feature Mrunal Thakur, Isha Talwar in the leads, along with Akhtar. The film is set to release on October 2, 2020.

