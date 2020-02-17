Ananya Panday Calls Chunky Panday With The Sweetest Nickname As He Congratulates Her

Ananya Panday recently garnered an award for the best debut for her debut film SOTY 2. It was a proud moment for her and her family. Her father, Chunky Panday, took to his social media handle to express his happiness, calling her his ‘Big’ little girl. To this, the young and budding actor had a very sweet reaction. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Ananya Panday’s sweet response to her father Chunky Panday

On February 16, 2020, Chunky Panday took to his Twitter handle to praise his daughter and express his happiness, as his daughter garnered an award for the Best Debut at an award function. He also thanked the production house of his daughter’s debut film. Ananya Panday took to her official Twitter handle and thanked her father saying that she loves him a lot. She also called him ‘papatii’ in the tweet. Here is the post by Chunky Panday, and the reaction by Ananya Panday on the same.

Congratulations my Big little girl @ananyapandayy for winning the Black Lady. Best debut #soty . Thank you @DharmaMovies @filmfare and You All for making this Possible 🤗❤💃🍾 pic.twitter.com/AVqdCv3VkF — Chunky Panday (@ChunkyThePanday) February 15, 2020

Love you so much papatiii ❤ https://t.co/UtPXe4dm58 — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) February 17, 2020

According to the reports, the first thing that Panday did, after her name was announced, was that she hugged her director for 10 seconds. She stated that her father was the first person she called after this, who wanted to be there to see his daughter’s victory first hand. Panday also stated that his father never won that award so it was a big deal for her, and a proud moment for her father.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is all set for the release of her film Khaali Peeli, which is a 2020 romance flick. It will be an intense movie, and in an interview, Panday has stated that it is her dream project. The film is slated to be released on June 12, 2020. Fans are highly excited to see the film in the theatres.

