Erica Fernandes' Stunning Portraits That You Must Check Out

Erica Fernandes is a popular actor and model who has appeared in television series. She is mostly known for her portrayal of Dr Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She is also known for playing Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is adored by her fans who frequently praise her for her acting skills and beauty. Read on to know more about Erica Fernandes’ stunning portrait shots:

READ | Ananya Panday Calls Chunky Panday With The Sweetest Nickname As He Congratulates Her

Most stunning portrait shots of Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes posted a portrait shot of herself on her official Instagram handle, and fans felt it was one of her most stunning looks. She posted this photo back in October 2019, and it has garnered over 164 thousand likes from the fans. In the photo, she is seen posing, while wearing a fishnet full-sleeves over a black bralette. She donned this over a pair of black pants and black boots. It is an all-black look. Here is the post:

Back in September 2019, Erica Fernandes was seen having a gala time on a beach, wearing a beachwear. She later posted a photo on her Instagram where she is seen sitting on the sand while being cover in it. She is wearing a bikini of black and pink in colour. Her hair was seen flowing in the breeze, along with the coconut trees in the background. Here is the Instagram post:

READ | "That's Something I Definitely Want To Do": Manish Malhotra On Filmmaking



During Christmas 2019, Erica Fernandes was seen having the last Christmas dinner of the decade. For this occasion, she was seen sporting a single-breasted white blazer gown, with golden buttons. In the background, fans can see that there are a few Christmas trees and a pair of mannequin reindeers. She has straightened her hair in this look and is looking truly amazing. Here is the post by the actor:

READ | Farhan Akhtar Shares An EPIC Superhero Video With Daughter Akira | Watch



READ | Sara Ali Khan Has THIS Advice For Her Fans On Valentine's Day 2020



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.