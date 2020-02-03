Ananya Panday Is An Absolute Stunner When In Short Dresses, THESE Pics Are Proof

Ananya Panday is a Bollywood actor who made her debut with Student of the Year 2. The actor can pull off anything when it comes to fashion. The Student of the Year 2 actor loves to wear short dresses and here is proof.

Short dress looks of Ananya Panday

1. In this picture, Ananya Panday can be seen slaying a short shimmery dress. The dress fits in like a jacket. It has puffed sleeves and a huge collar. She has skillfully paired the dress with a pair of golden earrings. Her hair has been tied up with a few strands left out. She can be seen wearing a pair of yellow sneakers with the dress.

2. Ananya Panday is wearing a short dress in this picture. The dress is nude in colour and has some animated designs over it. It also has fur hanging at the end of the dress. She has left her hair open while she can be seen wearing nude pink coloured sandals. She is carrying a pink heart-shaped purse with the look.

3. Ananya Panday is slaying in a short pop colour dress here. She is wearing a neon dress. She has opted for a pair of orange coloured pencil heels. She can be seen going with minimum accessories in the picture.

4. Anaya Panday is wearing a maroon coloured jacket dress in this picture. She is wearing a shimmery blazer type short dress. She can also be spotted with matching nail paint. Her hair has been left open while her makeup has been done with glossy lip colour and red eyeshadow.

