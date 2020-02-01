Ananya Panday Wishes Her 'favouritest Rockstar' A Happy Birthday; See Pic

Jackie Shroff celebrates his 63rd birthday today. He has been in the Indian film industry for almost four decades and has appeared in more than 220 films in thirteen languages. The actor has won four Filmfare Awards among many other accolades and has appeared in several successful short films as well.

Read | Ananya Panday Reveals That THIS Movie Changed Her Life In Various Ways

The actor is looked up to by many stars in the film industry and has a loyal fanbase. On the occasion of Jackie Shroff's birthday, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts to wish him Happy Birthday. Among those celebrities is Bollywood newcomer, Ananya Panday. On Jackie Shroff's birthday, Ananya Panday posted a picture of herself alongside Jackie Shroff and captioned it saying, "Happy birthday to my favourite-est rockstar!!" She even tagged him in the story. Check out the picture below.

Read | Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday And Alia Bhatt's Outfits Will Give You Summer Vibes

Ananya Panday wished her favourite rockstar on Instagram:

Read | Ananya Panday Impresses The Audience As She Poses In A Glamorous Desi Avatar

In the post, Ananya Panday was seen posing with her "favourite rockstar", Jackie Shroff. Ananya Panday started her Bollywood career opposite Jackie Shroff's son, Tiger Shroff. The two were seen together in the film, Student Of The Year 2. In the picture posted by Ananya, she was seen sporting a blue and white round neck t-shirt and left her hair open. She can be seen wearing no makeup in the picture. Alongside her, Jacki Shroff is seen wearing a white round neck t-shirt with a blue denim shirt. He is wearing a pair of sunglasses.

Read | Ananya Panday Reveals Her 'favourite Line' And It's One Of Alia Bhatt's From THIS Film

Ananya Panday Updates:

Ananya Panday recently saw the massive success of her latest release, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie was a comedy and was received well by critics and audiences. Ananya has a few movies lined up her way, including Khaali Peeli where she will be sharing the screen with Ishaan Khattar.

Image Credits: Ananya Panday Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.