Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday And Other Celeb Inspired Outfits For Your Next Date!

Picking up an outfit for a date night is difficult. But thanks to the internet, we have our Bollywood divas who keep up updated with the latest styles and trends, by posting pictures in amazing outfits. Here are some of the best date night outfits inspired by Bollywood celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Neha Sharma and Deepika Padukone.

Date night outfits inspired by our Bollywood divas

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has an amazing sense of style. Deepika Padukone's outfits are simple yet make the actor look elegant. If you are looking for a dress to wear on your next date, you can pick this beautiful dress Deepika Padukone had worn for one of her movie promotions.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's Instagram account is one of the best places to look for the latest trends. Although there are many images that she from her Instagram feed you can pick for your next date night outfit, this casual yet chic look will make anyone look good.

Kiara Advani

If you want to look simple and feminine, this dress worn by Kiara Advani is the best pick. Since off shoulders and floral print always stay in style, make sure you pair it with the right shoe and a perfect hairstyle. You can even accessorise the outfit to complete the look.

Neha Sharma

A simple casual outfit for a date night is perfect and this dress worn by Neha Sharma will suit your needs. If your date is taking you to a fancy place, you can wear a similar gown and even choose a different colour. Keep the makeup minimal and let your hair down, you can even experiment with accessories.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has a unique style and always stands out for her outfits. Sonam Kapoor always sets the bar higher every time she makes a public appearance. This outfit was casual and very chic and it will be a perfect outfit for your next date.

