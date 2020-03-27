Ananya Panday Shares Her Possible Routine During Lockdown In An Instagram Post

Ananya Panday is just a few films old and she already has a huge fan following on social media. The actor created a huge buzz after her debut with Student of the Year 2 and later in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor is an avid social media user and is often seen posting about her daily life online. The actor keeps her followers updated about her recent shoots, fashion choices and other promotional activities.

Ananya Panday shares her possible quarantine routine in an Instagram post

A recent post shared by Ananya Panday hinted at her daily routine during her time in quarantine. Ananya Panday posted a picture for brand promotion with a simple message. The picture shared by her read Shoot, Eat, Sleep, Repeat - a well-known format that was popular quite a while ago. This made fans think that perhaps that is what she does in her time during this period of self-isolation. Her followers appreciated her cute pictures in the post. In the caption, Anaya Panday wrote quite a lot about the brand.

On the work front, Anaya Panday will soon be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. The film is expected to be a romantic drama and will be directed by Maqbool Khan. Along with this project, Anaya will also be seen in Fighter opposite south superstar Vijay Deverakonda. This film too will be a romantic film directed by Puri Jagannadh.

