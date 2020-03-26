Ananya Panday Joins The Painting During Quarantine Bandwagon In A Unique Way; See Here

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actors have been encouraging their fans to stay at home during this crisis and make the most out of the quarantine period. During this time, social media has played an important role as the actors are able to reach out to their fans.

Some actors are spending time with their loved ones, while some are learning new things. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday has been active on Instagram and decided to share some things about her life.

During the lockdown, Ananya Panday has decided to paint. But it comes with a twist. On March 26, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account to share a picture of what she was doing during the quarantine period.

Ananya Panday shared a picture of her coloured nails. The actor captioned the picture as "Really Proud Of My Nail-painting Skills". In the picture, the actor is showing off her painted nails. For colouring her nails, Ananya Panday has used some of the pastel shades like blue, lavender, white.

Here is a look at the picture shared by Ananya Panday

In the second picture, Ananya Panday is taking a picture in front of the mirror. She is showing off her freshly painted nails. The actor captioned the second picture as "Obsessed". With that, it is clear that Ananya Panday loves her new nail colours. Check out the second picture below.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film received a fantastic response from the audiences. Before the outbreak of Coronavirus, Ananya Panday was gearing up for her upcoming film Khali Peeli. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan. Khali Peeli will also feature Ishaan Khatter in the lead role.

