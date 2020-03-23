Ananya Panday Getting All Dressed Up To "go Sit In The Living Room" Is Super Relatable

With the Coronavirus outbreak, mosrt people are in self-isolation. Bollywoof stars are who are cooped up in their homes just like the rest of the country. Celebs are turning to social media to keep their fans engaged and Ananya Panday is one of them. Ananya Panday is keeping followers up to date by constantly sharing new photos on her social media page. Recently, Ananya Panday shared a stunning picture on her Instagram page, where she donned a gorgeous dress despite being home quarantined.

Ananya Panday shares a gorgeous pic while in quarantine

Also Read | Ananya Panday bakes cookies with sister Rysa Panday on 'Janta Curfew' Sunday, see pic

Above is the photo that Ananya Panday shared on her official Instagram page on March 23, 2020. In the selfie, Ananya Panday dons a beautiful black outfit. In the caption for the image, Ananya Panday humorously mentions that she is getting all dressed up to go out and sit in her living room.

Also Read | Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday are sister goals, and here's proof

With all public places, such as bars, theatres and malls shut, most people have no reason to dress up, as they cannot go out for any event. So, Ananya Panday dressing up to get to her living room is rather relatable for those people who love to dress up.

Also Read | Kiara Advani to Ananya Panday; Bollywood fashion recap of the week

On Janta curfew, Ananya Panday spent her time baking cookies with her sister, Rysa Pandey. Check out the pictures of the cookies that Ananya Panday shared online.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is set to feature in the upcoming action drama, Khaali Peeli. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film will star Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday as the main leads. Khaali Peeli is set to release on June 12, 2020.

Also Read | Ananya Panday and her sister Rysa show fans how they are #quarantinedbutnotconfined

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.