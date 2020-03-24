Kiara Advani Vs Ananya Panday: Who Slayed The Bubblegum Pink Outfit Better?

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood celebrities leave no stone unturned to make heads turn with their sartorial choices. The fashion police have always got their eye on the daily outfits of these celebrities, be it their red carpet looks, airport outfits or attire for movie promotions. Be it traditional or western, there are some Bollywood divas who appear as a visual delight for their fans as they make a strong style statement.

There are some Bollywood actors who have fast become a style icon with their impeccable sartorial choices. Two of them are Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday. Along with being talented gen-next actors, these two divas are known for their fashion choices and here is the time when they both aced the classic bubblegum pink outfit effortlessly.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is a natural stunner in this off-shoulder pink attire with balloon sleeves. The light outfit is perfectly complementing Kiara Advani's slender frame. Kiara Advani has opted for minimal makeup and has also kept the look simple sans any accessories. Check out Kiara Advani's look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has opted for a bubble gum pink bodycon dress in this look. Ananya Panday is a sight to behold as she further glams up the look with hoop earrings. Ananya Panday completes the look with dewy makeup and beachy waves. Take a look at Ananya Panday's look. Who do you think aced the bubble gum pink outfit better? Let us know in the comments section.

