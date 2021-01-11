Ananya Panday Enjoys A Fun Evening With Her Siblings Rysa And Ahaan, Check Out

Actor Ananya Panday recently treated her fans and followers with pictures from her Maldives vacation. The Khaali Peeli actor is active on social media as she frequently lets her fans know of her whereabouts. Ananya Panday took to her Instagram story to share a picture with her siblings Rysa Panday and Ahaan Panday. In the picture, the Ananya Panday's siblings and she were seen giving quirky expressions for the camera. Scroll to see the pictures.

Also read | Sonu Sood Shares Release Date Of His Love Tale 'Pagal Nahi Hona' With Sunanda Sharma

Also read | If You Loved 'Tum Hi Ho', Here Is A List Of Other Songs Composed By Mithoon

Ananya Panday's photos with her siblings

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram to share a collage of pictures of her younger sister Rysa and cousin brother Ahaan Panday. Ahaan and Ananya were seen posing for the camera with the victory sign. The actor had also posed with an adorable pout as well. In the next picture, she had her arm around her sister Rysa who was all smiles for the camera. Ananya was seen wearing a yellow suit in the picture. The Panday siblings appear to be enjoying a fun evening together.

In a recently uploaded Instagram story, Ananya also shared a picture of her pet cat Winky. In the caption of the story, she wrote that she was upset about something and her cat came and held her fingers for 10 minutes. She also wrote in the caption that such sweet gestures by her cat automatically fixes everything.

Ananya Panday's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor's life. Her Instagram also sees a lot of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. Ananya Panday's Instagram often sees posts from her travel diaries, fun time with her pets and also the gorgeous pictures from her photoshoots. Her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter is also frequently spotted in her posts.

Panday made her acting debut with the 2019 movie Student of the Year 2. She then went to star in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. She also featured in the song Kudi Nu Nachne De from the movie Angrezi Medium. She is next to going to star in a yet-untitled project by Shakun Batra. She has also signed up Puri Jagannadh directorial untitled film which also stars Vijay Deverakonda.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal Unveils First Look Of Upcoming Sci-fi Drama 'Ashwatthama' As 'URI' Turns 2

Also read | Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Blessed With A Baby Girl; Cricketer Shares Note

Image courtesy- @ananyapanday Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.