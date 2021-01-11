Vicky Kaushal unveils first look of upcoming sci-fi drama 'Ashwatthama' as 'URI' turns 2

On the 2nd anniversary of the National Award Winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike, the makers of the film unveiled the first look of Vicky Kaushal starrer film The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film is all set to bring back the trio including Vicky, director Aditya Dhar, and producer Ronnie Screwvala who got together for Uri for the first time. Ashwatthama is a futuristic sci-fi, based on a character from the chapter of Mahabharata.

Vicky Kaushal unveils Ashwatthama first look

The promising first look features a superhero standing tall against a lit backdrop. The other poster showed a superhero standing tall on the tip of a broken finger from a hand while holding a lit sword in the sky. Vicky shared the poster on his Instagram page and wrote, “another one!! !On the 2nd anniversary of ‘URI-The Surgical Strike’ , the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama. Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team.” Apart from Vicky, the official Twitter handle of RSVP productions also shared a post and wrote, “Raising the bar higher for the superhero genre not only in India but across the world, this film is a high-concept visual spectacle in the making. From the team that brought to you URI The Surgical Strike, presenting Vicky Kaushal in and as #TheImmortalAshwatthama.”

Several fans of the actor were quick enough to comment below the post and expressed their eagerness of seeing the star stepping into the role of Ashwatthama. One of the users wrote, “Box office be ready someone is coming to break you.” Another user wrote, “Another box office Smashing success on the way Hero.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Oh wooww exited for it.” Another wrote, “All the best, love.”

Vicky Kaushal describes Ashwatthama as the biggest film of his career and believes that working with Aditya and Ronnie again is more like a homecoming for him. In a press statement, the actor shared his happiness of bagging the film and said, “Ashwatthama is Aditya’s dream project and it required the backing of a visionary like Ronnie to bring this spectacle to audiences. It’s going to be a new space for me as an actor, exploring the newest form of technology alongside acting. Can’t wait to start the journey soon with this wonderful team.” The suspense thriller film Uri: The Surgical Strike had won several National Awards. Apart from Best Director and Best Actor, the film also bagged awards for Best Background Music and Best Sound Design. The film starred Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles. Vicky got the Best Actor for the film and shared it with Ayushmann Khurrana, who won it for Andhadhun.

