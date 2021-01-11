If You Loved 'Tum Hi Ho', Here Is A List Of Other Songs Composed By Mithoon

Mithoon's song Tum Hi Ho, from the 2013 romantic drama film, Aashiqui 2 is one of the most popular romantic Hindi numbers. The song was highly acclaimed by critics as well as audiences and remained on the top of various Indian music charts for several weeks. Mithoon received the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director, and in 2014 received a nomination for Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist in the 59th Filmfare Awards. On Mithoon's 35th birthday today, January 11, let's take a look at some of the songs composed by him.

Also Read | 'Toh Aagaye Hum' Song Review: Jubin's Voice And Mithoon's Music Elevate This Composition

Mithoon's songs

Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga

The song, Main Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga was a part of the 2017 film titled Half Girlfriend, based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. The chartbuster song was sung by the very popular singer Arijit Singh along with Shashaa Tirupati. The lyrics of the track were penned by Manoj Muntashir. The film starred Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as leads.

Also Read | Recap 2020: 10 Best Hindi Songs That Left Fans Impressed With Their Beats And Music

Chal Ghar Chalen

The song was featured in the 2020 film titled Malang, which had a star cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu among others. It was sung by Mithoon and also featured artist Arijit Singh. The lyrics of the romantic track were written by Sayeed Quadri.

Also Read | Kashmera Shah Stunning BTS Video From Photoshoot Makes Fans Go Gaga

Bolo Har Har Har

This song was the title track for the 2016 film Shivaay, starring Ajay Devgn. The score and soundtrack of the movie were composed by Mithoon. The lyrics were penned by Sandeep Shrivastava, while it was sung by an ensemble of singers including Mohit Chauhan, Sukhwinder Singh, Badshah, Anugrah, The Vamps, Mithoon, and Megha Sriram Dalton.

Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein

The track, Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein featured in the 2005 film, Zeher, featuring Emraan Hashmi, Udita Goswami, and Shamita Shetty. This song was composed by Mithoon along with Atif Aslam and Naresh Sharma. Atif Aslam also gave his voice to the popular romantic track.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's Film Songs Composed And Produced By Mithoon; Here Is The List

Sanam Re

The song is the title track for the 2016 romantic drama film titled Sanam Re, which featured Pulkit Samrat, Yami Gautam, and Urvashi Rautela in lead roles. The lyrics and composition were both done by Mithoon, while it was sung by Arijit Singh. The song was released as a single on December 22, 2015, and instantly gained popularity.

Jaan Ban Gaye

This track featured in the 2020 web-film titled Khuda Haafiz starring Vidyut Jamwal. The music for the film was composed by Mithoon while the lyrics written by Mithoon and Sayeed Quadri. Jaan Ban Gaye was sung by Vishal Mishra, Asees Kaur, and Mithoon as well.

Woh Ajnabee

Woh Ajnabee was a track in the Emraan Hashmi starter, titled The Train. The music of the film was composed by Mithoon with lyrics penned by Sayeed Quadri. Many songs of the movie, including Woh Ajnabee, Beete Lamhe, and Mausam were chartbusters. Woh Ajnabee was sung by Mithoon and Shilpa Rao.

Image Credits: Mithoon Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.