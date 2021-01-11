Sonu Sood Shares Release Date Of His Love Tail 'Pagal Nahi Hona' With Sunanda Sharma

Acor and philanthropist Sonu Sood who is set to mark his music single debut with Sunanda Sharma's upcoming track Pagal Nahi Hona recently took to Twitter and revealed the release date of the track. In the song, the actor will be seen featuring as an army officer. While informing about the release date, the actor also shared another lovable poster from the single where he can be seen sitting while his arms wrapped around Sunanda Sharma. In the post, he revealed that the song will release on January 15.

Sonu Sood shares debut song's release date

The track is a romantic ballad sung by her and composed by Avvy Sra with lyrics penned by Jaani. The song produced under the label of Mad 4 Music marks her sixth collaboration with the lyricist after Jaani Tera Na, Morni, Sandal, Duji Vaar Pyar, and Mummy Nu Pasand. In the post, Sonu wrote, “A love tail of madness coming on this 15th. Subscribe to Mad4music youtube channel to be the first viewer.”

A love tail of madness coming on this 15th. @sunanda_ss 🌸

Subscribe Mad4music youtube channel to be the first viewer. #pagalnahihona

Talking about the latest track in a statement, Sharma says, “Pagal Nahi Hona is very close to my heart. It is sure to tug at everyone's heartstrings. It is always great jamming with creative minds and I am happy to be collaborating with Jaani and Avvy on this track. Sonu sir who has become the nation’s hero is the perfect fit for the song and we are elated to have him on board.” Apart from Sharma, the Happy New Year actor is also elated to be a part of the project and how excited he is to bring forward a love story to his fans. Sharing his happiness, the actor in a press statement said,

"This is my first music video. When I heard the concept, I was immediately sold. Pagal Nahi Hona is dedicated to all army men and their lady love. The lyrics will touch your hearts and Sunanda has sung it beautifully.”



Earlier, the actor had treated fans with another still from the upcoming song where he can be seen holding Sunanda in his arms while walking down a railway station. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently shooting for his south Indian film Acharya opposite Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela in Hyderabad.

