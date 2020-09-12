Ananya Panday Enjoys Some Greenery On A Cloudy Day; Asks Fans To Smile Often

Actor Ananya Pandey recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from a stunning green location. Through the pictures, the actor has written about how a simple smile can do a lot to trick people. Her fresh and breezy look in the pictures is being loved by the fans who have flooded the comments section with uplifting and complimentary messages. Read on:

Ananya Panday’s breezy look

Ananya Panday recently posted a bunch of pictures on social media highlighting what she has been up to lately. In the pictures posted, she is seen dressed in a pigmented pink dress that has a flowy style, apt for a day out. The short dress has a cloth belt and goes well with the green luminous background. The pink dress has been styled with a pair of matching shades which style to her look.

The actor has decided to go for a no-makeup look with the light dress. She has kept the accessories minimum while her hair is pulled into a messy ponytail with a few strands out. The actor is also seen wearing a pair of flats that let the colour of her short dress stand out. The stunning clouds in the background along with the clean green environments make these clicks look more graceful. In the caption for the post, Ananya Panday has advised her followers to smile more often as it is the 'solution to everything'.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have complimented Ananya Panday’s cute and free-spirited pictures. They have also spoken about how stunning the actor looks even without any makeup. Celebrities like Akash Thapa and Deanne Panday have also dropped flattering comments on the post. Have a look at a few of the comments on the post here:

On the work front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her romantic film, Khaali Peeli. The plot of the film revolves around a taxi driver and a Bombay girl who have adventures of their own. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and stars actors like Ishaan Khattar and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

